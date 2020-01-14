Heritage Investors Management Corp Lowers Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,584 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $7,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Little House Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 372.8% during the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 149,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after buying an additional 117,987 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.3% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 63,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.6% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 23,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.9% during the third quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 33,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.6% during the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.43. 44,529,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,903,803. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $43.34 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $222.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.64 and a 200 day moving average of $49.97.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $22.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on WFC shares. Barclays lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Argus raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.61.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

