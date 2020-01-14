Heritage Investors Management Corp Purchases 14,123 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,430 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,123 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $17,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $756,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 23.0% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in salesforce.com by 31.2% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 519,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $77,075,000 after acquiring an additional 123,548 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 19.0% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 46,067 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $171.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $197.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.80.

In other salesforce.com news, Director Susan Wojcicki acquired 1,100 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $175.26 per share, with a total value of $192,786.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,722.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 20,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total transaction of $3,357,890.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,433.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 395,741 shares of company stock valued at $63,928,887 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $182.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,816,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423,772. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $159.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.70. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $137.87 and a 52-week high of $184.45.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

