Heritage Investors Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,603 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the quarter. Nike makes up approximately 1.5% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Nike were worth $27,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 6,608.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,363,870 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,205,847,000 after buying an additional 14,149,753 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nike by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after buying an additional 1,883,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nike by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,374,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,846,169,000 after buying an additional 1,469,583 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Nike during the second quarter worth $106,608,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Nike by 110.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,107,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $197,887,000 after buying an additional 1,104,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nike stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,032,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,736,745. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $102.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.63 and a 200-day moving average of $90.66. The stock has a market cap of $161.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays started coverage on Nike in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $91.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.19.

In related news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 449,916 shares of company stock worth $43,831,474 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

