Heritage Investors Management Corp Reduces Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $15,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 10.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.2% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 213,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after acquiring an additional 14,330 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 253,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 28.4% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 144,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after acquiring an additional 31,997 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.05.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 18,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,011,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,678 shares of company stock worth $7,264,570 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.94. 7,686,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,979,706. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $56.23. The company has a market capitalization of $239.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

