Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 16,388 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,388 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $21,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.45.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.31. 48,761,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,904,084. The company has a market cap of $319.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $35.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $1,209,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,381.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.