Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 4,610 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 2.4% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $45,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MA. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $305.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.73.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,324,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,349,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,637,812 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $311.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,538,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,816. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $193.10 and a fifty-two week high of $315.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 24.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

