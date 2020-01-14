Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 757 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned 0.06% of Zimmer Biomet worth $18,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $2,226,799.38. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.58. 24,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,035. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $102.17 and a 52 week high of $151.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.71% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Raymond James raised Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Zimmer Biomet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.35.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

