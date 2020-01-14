Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) CEO Sells $220,245.00 in Stock

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total transaction of $220,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,940,660.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hershey alerts:

On Monday, January 13th, Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $574,800.00.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total transaction of $574,685.04.

On Monday, November 11th, Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $211,725.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $582,617.28.

Shares of HSY traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.83. The company had a trading volume of 722,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,178. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.05. Hershey Co has a 12-month low of $100.80 and a 12-month high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $147.00 target price on shares of Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.27.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.