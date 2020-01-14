Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) is Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s 4th Largest Position

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 24,171 shares during the quarter. Hess accounts for 5.4% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned about 0.19% of Hess worth $39,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Hess by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Hess by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Hess by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,447,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $600,575,000 after buying an additional 99,168 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Hess by 815.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Hess by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. ValuEngine raised Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hess to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra lowered Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.27.

Hess stock opened at $69.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.70 and a beta of 2.02. Hess Corp. has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $74.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -135.14%.

In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,508,659.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,849,113.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 36,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $2,679,263.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.