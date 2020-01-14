Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HESM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of HESM stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.19. 191,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,498. Hess Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.48.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $195.40 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream Partners will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 1,854.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 20,253 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $795,000. Institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

