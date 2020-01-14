Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Getting Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) has trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Hexcel earned a media sentiment score of -1.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the aerospace company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HXL. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.58.

Shares of HXL traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.15. 4,087,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,246. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.38 and its 200 day moving average is $79.04.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $572.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

