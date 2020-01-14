Honest Price Hits $0.0063 on Major Exchanges (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Honest has a market capitalization of $325,763.00 and approximately $1,449.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Honest has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. One Honest token can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Tokenomy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 106.2% against the dollar and now trades at $398.37 or 0.04526382 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00190610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00132616 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Honest Token Profile

Honest's total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,342,073 tokens. Honest's official message board is honestmining.com/blog.

The official website for Honest is honestmining.com.

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

