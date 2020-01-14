Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Position Boosted by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,098,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,445,005,000 after buying an additional 345,840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,847,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,768 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10,615.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,580,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968,947 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,707,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $647,297,000 after acquiring an additional 389,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,849,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $482,088,000 after acquiring an additional 64,275 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen set a $180.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $180.45. 2,074,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,509. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.54 and a 1-year high of $183.12. The firm has a market cap of $129.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

