Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) Short Interest Update

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the December 15th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 585,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:HOPE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.63. 613,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,678. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.56. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $15.51.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $129.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 37,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

