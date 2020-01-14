HOQU Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 14th. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One HOQU token can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Hotbit. HOQU has a market cap of $293,560.00 and $153,496.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $248.60 or 0.02854658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00184183 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00027467 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00122927 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Cobinhood, BitForex, Hotbit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

