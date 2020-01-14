Horrell Capital Management Inc. Sells 92,300 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 72.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92,300 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Benchmark Electronics worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

NYSE BHE traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.95. 5,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,993. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average is $30.04. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $555.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.55 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on BHE. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.