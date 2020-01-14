Hubii Network Market Capitalization Hits $2.17 Million (HBT)

Hubii Network (CURRENCY:HBT) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Hubii Network has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $25.00 worth of Hubii Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hubii Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001599 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, Hubii Network has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 88.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.17 or 0.03709041 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00188253 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027617 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00126103 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hubii Network Token Profile

Hubii Network’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Hubii Network’s total supply is 31,801,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,485,602 tokens. Hubii Network’s official Twitter account is @hubiinetwork. The Reddit community for Hubii Network is /r/hubiinetwork. The official website for Hubii Network is www.hubii.network. The official message board for Hubii Network is medium.com/@jacobotoll.

Buying and Selling Hubii Network

Hubii Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hubii Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hubii Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hubii Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

