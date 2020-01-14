Humaniq Price Tops $0.0077 on Major Exchanges (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $77,696.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Mercatox and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Humaniq alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 76.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.00 or 0.03302285 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00183981 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027642 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00122724 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq’s launch date was December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Hotbit, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.