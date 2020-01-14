Humanscape Price Reaches $0.0057 (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Humanscape token can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, DigiFinex and CPDAX. In the last week, Humanscape has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. Humanscape has a total market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $33,516.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 472,930,135 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

Humanscape can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, DigiFinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

