Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Short Interest Down 7.9% in December

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the December 15th total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 547,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

H opened at $86.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.13. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $66.45 and a twelve month high of $91.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 6.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on H. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen set a $70.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

In other news, insider Peter Fulton sold 11,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $928,926.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 62,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $5,000,035.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 912,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,574,737.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 774,415 shares of company stock worth $65,918,962. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 177.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. 37.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.