Hydro (HYDRO) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.03 Million

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. Hydro has a market cap of $7.66 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, IDEX, Fatbtc and CoinEx. In the last seven days, Hydro has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00036771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.58 or 0.06100089 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00025132 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00036489 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00128193 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Hydro Token Profile

HYDRO is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinEx, BitMart, BitForex, Fatbtc, IDAX, Mercatox, DEx.top, Bittrex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

