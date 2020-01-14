Hydro Protocol (HOT) Price Down 3% Over Last Week

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. In the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded down 3% against the dollar. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $10,755.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, HADAX, Bancor Network and Bgogo.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00037602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $532.04 or 0.06087333 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00024982 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00035358 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00127675 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol.

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, OKEx, Ethfinex, Bgogo, HADAX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

