HyperQuant Market Cap Tops $40,389.00 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 14th. One HyperQuant token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Kryptono, Hotbit and Bilaxy. HyperQuant has a total market capitalization of $40,389.00 and approximately $176,293.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HyperQuant has traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HyperQuant alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 94.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.30 or 0.03768198 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011425 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00188702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00125717 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, IDAX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperQuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperQuant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.