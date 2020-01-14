Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) Short Interest Update

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 236,100 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the December 15th total of 215,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of HY stock traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $61.05. 63,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12 month low of $43.26 and a 12 month high of $76.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.75 and a 200 day moving average of $55.86.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.04). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Theodore D. Taplin sold 1,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $57,812.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,135.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 39.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 18.2% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 4.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

