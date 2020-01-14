I/O Coin (IOC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,839.00

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0666 or 0.00000760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $6,839.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 66.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.68 or 0.01366679 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00035915 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000175 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000050 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000082 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 17,917,093 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.