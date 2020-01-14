IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) CFO Glenn Schiffman Sells 1,000 Shares

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Glenn Schiffman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

On Thursday, January 2nd, Glenn Schiffman sold 4,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.38, for a total value of $1,009,520.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $225,310.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.72, for a total value of $443,440.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.60. 823,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,967. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $183.10 and a 52-week high of $275.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.37.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.33. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $3,461,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $279.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wedbush assumed coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.52.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.