Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,574,600 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 650,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 2.25% of Iamgold worth $39,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Iamgold in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iamgold in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Iamgold in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Iamgold in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Iamgold in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 59.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iamgold alerts:

Shares of Iamgold stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $3.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,697,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,186,617. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.83, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of -0.01. Iamgold Corp has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $4.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter. Iamgold had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iamgold Corp will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Harmer Peter sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $790,700.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Iamgold in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target for the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iamgold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.33.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.