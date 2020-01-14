iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 682,400 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the December 15th total of 601,500 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 101,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iCAD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iCAD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iCAD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iCAD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iCAD by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 57,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. 25.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iCAD alerts:

NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $169.78 million, a P/E ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. iCAD has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $9.15.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 76.99% and a negative net margin of 46.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iCAD will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

ICAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on iCAD in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on iCAD in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.