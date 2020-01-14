Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target Raised to

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from to in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ICHR. BidaskClub lowered Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson raised Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen upped their target price on Ichor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ichor to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ichor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ichor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

Get Ichor alerts:

ICHR traded up $8.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.79. 2,333,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.12. The company has a market cap of $691.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 2.79. Ichor has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $39.83.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $154.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,231.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Holding Co. lifted its stake in Ichor by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 10,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Ichor by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Ichor by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Ichor by 2.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Ichor by 4.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.