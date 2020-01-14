ICON (ICX) Trading 17.2% Higher Over Last Week

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last week, ICON has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar. ICON has a market cap of $72.26 million and $10.43 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Huobi, ABCC and Rfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 104.7% against the dollar and now trades at $392.35 or 0.04480299 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011412 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00191291 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00015387 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027492 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00130887 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About ICON

ICX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 515,626,554 coins. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, IDEX, Huobi, Binance, COSS, DragonEX, OKEx, Upbit, ABCC, HitBTC, Gate.io, Rfinex, CoinTiger, Bithumb, Allbit, Hotbit and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

