Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Issues FY 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) issued an update on its FY 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.81-6.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.79-2.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.81 billion.Icon also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.55-7.85 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Icon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Icon in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Icon in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Icon in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.56.

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $168.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.24. Icon has a 12 month low of $127.58 and a 12 month high of $173.00.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.74. The business had revenue of $710.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.75 million. Icon had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 24.86%. Icon’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Icon will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

