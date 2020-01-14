Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.55-7.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.972-3.092 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.03 billion.Icon also updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 6.81-6.95 EPS.

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $168.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.24. Icon has a one year low of $127.58 and a one year high of $173.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74. The firm had revenue of $710.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.75 million. Icon had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Icon will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Icon in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Icon in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub cut Icon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Icon and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Icon has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $169.56.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

