Iconic (ICON) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4,975.00

Iconic (CURRENCY:ICON) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Iconic has a total market capitalization of $4,975.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Iconic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iconic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Iconic has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008187 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000773 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000220 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Iconic (CRYPTO:ICON) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Iconic’s total supply is 592,894 coins. Iconic’s official website is iconicproject.com. Iconic’s official Twitter account is @ICONICTOKEN.

Iconic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconic using one of the exchanges listed above.

