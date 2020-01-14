Ignition (IC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $270.00

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One Ignition coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001973 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Ignition has a market capitalization of $214,197.00 and $270.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ignition Coin Profile

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,263,746 coins and its circulating supply is 1,250,573 coins. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

