IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Short Interest Update

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,370,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the December 15th total of 12,450,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Shares of INFO traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.06. 2,809,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,177,618. IHS Markit has a twelve month low of $49.79 and a twelve month high of $79.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.78.

INFO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 153,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total transaction of $10,977,276.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,272,156.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 55I LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1,479.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its position in IHS Markit by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 404,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,441,000 after acquiring an additional 16,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in IHS Markit by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

