IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.82-2.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52-4.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.58 billion.

INFO opened at $79.93 on Tuesday. IHS Markit has a 12 month low of $49.11 and a 12 month high of $79.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.78.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INFO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on IHS Markit from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit to $80.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.71.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 153,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total transaction of $10,977,276.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,158 shares in the company, valued at $30,272,156.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

