ILCoin (ILC) Price Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. ILCoin has a market cap of $18.03 million and approximately $158,644.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ILCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0515 or 0.00000584 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange, CoinExchange, Graviex and C-CEX. In the last week, ILCoin has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ILCoin Coin Profile

ILCoin (CRYPTO:ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,303,653,907 coins and its circulating supply is 349,957,487 coins. ILCoin’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ILCoin Coin Trading

ILCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDAX, Trade Satoshi, C-CEX, FreiExchange, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ILCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

