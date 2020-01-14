ImageCoin Trading 104.7% Higher This Week (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 28.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002560 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 104.7% higher against the dollar. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.58 million and $1.83 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006151 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 58.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 53.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 98.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded up 53.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004831 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin's total supply is 17,236,991 coins and its circulating supply is 16,236,993 coins. ImageCoin's official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

