imbrex 1-Day Volume Tops $29.00 (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 14th. One imbrex token can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange and HitBTC. imbrex has a market capitalization of $86,759.00 and approximately $29.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, imbrex has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

imbrex Profile

imbrex’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls.

imbrex Token Trading

imbrex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire imbrex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase imbrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

