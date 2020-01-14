ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Short Interest Up 14.2% in December

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,550,000 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the December 15th total of 10,990,000 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256,351 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 74.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,833,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,037 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 272.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,401,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,242 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.7% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 14,616,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,372,000 after purchasing an additional 661,766 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

IMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Swann restated a “hold” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.28.

ImmunoGen stock opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $6.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. ImmunoGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.