Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$37.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMO. Citigroup dropped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. AltaCorp Capital raised Imperial Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$47.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.31.

IMO traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$35.04. The company had a trading volume of 776,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,601. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.17. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$31.51 and a 12-month high of C$40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.4100001 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

