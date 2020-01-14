IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered IMPINJ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised IMPINJ from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average is $32.48. IMPINJ has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $40.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.77 million, a P/E ratio of -42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $40.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that IMPINJ will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Eric Brodersen sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $120,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $388,946. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,750 shares of company stock worth $1,417,448 in the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in IMPINJ by 1,233.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 49,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in IMPINJ in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in IMPINJ by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in IMPINJ in the second quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in IMPINJ by 28.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,304,000 after purchasing an additional 132,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

IMPINJ Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

