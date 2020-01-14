Incent (INCNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.71 Million

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Incent has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. Incent has a market capitalization of $5.71 million and $12,867.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Incent token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Incent Token Profile

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,506 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Incent is www.incentloyalty.com.

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Liqui, Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

