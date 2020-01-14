Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Given “Buy” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Incyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.54.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $77.10 on Tuesday. Incyte has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $96.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.67 and a 200 day moving average of $83.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.02, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.27. Incyte had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $551.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 41,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $3,456,953.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,964.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,436 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,310 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Incyte by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 378,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Incyte by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

