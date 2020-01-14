indaHash (IDH) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,715.00

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. One indaHash token can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, Tidex and Exrates. Over the last week, indaHash has traded 55.2% higher against the dollar. indaHash has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $1,715.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

indaHash Token Profile

indaHash’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. The official message board for indaHash is medium.com/@indahash. indaHash’s official website is indahash.com. indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

indaHash Token Trading

indaHash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, HitBTC, IDEX, Exrates, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade indaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase indaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

