Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) to post sales of $43.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.73 million and the highest is $44.10 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) posted sales of $39.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank Co.(MI) will report full year sales of $167.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $167.35 million to $168.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $173.84 million, with estimates ranging from $171.60 million to $176.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Independent Bank Co.(MI).

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $43.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.73 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IBCP shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.55. The firm has a market cap of $500.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.51. Independent Bank Co has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $23.93.

In other Independent Bank Co.(MI) news, EVP Robert N. Shuster sold 8,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $185,030.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,590.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBCP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 8.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the second quarter valued at $261,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 1.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 71.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

