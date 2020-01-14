Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 675,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

Get Inflarx alerts:

Shares of IFRX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 270,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,350. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99. Inflarx has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $53.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of -1.16.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that Inflarx will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Inflarx by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Inflarx by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 84,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 15,962 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Inflarx during the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Inflarx by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 99,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Inflarx by 2,102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 153,232 shares during the last quarter. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inflarx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Inflarx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflarx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.