INO COIN (INO) 1-Day Volume Hits $2,508.00

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. During the last week, INO COIN has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One INO COIN token can currently be purchased for about $1.55 or 0.00017975 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and Token Store. INO COIN has a total market capitalization of $278.63 million and approximately $2,508.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.78 or 0.02749559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00182808 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00026258 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00120610 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About INO COIN

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling INO COIN

INO COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

