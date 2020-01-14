Insider Buying: Altech Chem Limited (ASX:ATC) Insider Buys 307,692 Shares of Stock

Altech Chem Limited (ASX:ATC) insider Luke Atkins purchased 307,692 shares of Altech Chem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,846.12 ($21,167.46).

Shares of ASX:ATC remained flat at $A$0.09 ($0.07) during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,309,855 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.37 million and a P/E ratio of -8.36.

Altech Chemicals Limited focuses on producing high purity alumina used in the production of synthetic sapphire. It holds 100% interest in a kaolin deposit located in the Meckering, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Australia Minerals and Mining Group Limited and changed its name to Altech Chemicals Limited in November 2014.

