Insider Buying: Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) Director Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) Director Robert J. Hombach bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robert J. Hombach also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aptinyx alerts:

On Friday, November 22nd, Robert J. Hombach bought 50,000 shares of Aptinyx stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $162,000.00.

Shares of APTX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.24. 294,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,664. Aptinyx Inc has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 1,523.09% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptinyx Inc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on APTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aptinyx by 56.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 728,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 263,458 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Aptinyx in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Aptinyx by 204.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 72,392 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.